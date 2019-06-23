Image copyright Google Image caption A public order incident involving several people took place at Yates bar

A police officer was seriously injured when he was attacked outside a bar in Southampton.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was called to a "public order incident involving several people" outside Yates in Above Bar Street after midnight on Sunday.

The first officer on the scene was assaulted and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital.

Four men, aged 22, 26, 27 and 32, were arrested and remain in custody.

The 54-year-old officer is in hospital being treated for a serious facial injury.

Det Insp Emma Crute said: "Our thoughts are very much with the officer and his family as we continue our investigations into what happened."

She appealed for witnesses who were either in the bar or outside to contact the force.