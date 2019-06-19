Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the woman was attacked in the churchyard at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in an Isle of Wight graveyard.

The victim was attacked at 17:30 BST on Tuesday in the churchyard of St Catherine's in Church Street, Ventnor.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 35-year-old man from Sandown remained in custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was being supported by specialist officers.