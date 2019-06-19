Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Arrest over Ventnor graveyard rape

  • 19 June 2019
St Catherine's Church, Ventnor Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the woman was attacked in the churchyard at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in an Isle of Wight graveyard.

The victim was attacked at 17:30 BST on Tuesday in the churchyard of St Catherine's in Church Street, Ventnor.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 35-year-old man from Sandown remained in custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was being supported by specialist officers.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites