Arrest over Ventnor graveyard rape
- 19 June 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in an Isle of Wight graveyard.
The victim was attacked at 17:30 BST on Tuesday in the churchyard of St Catherine's in Church Street, Ventnor.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 35-year-old man from Sandown remained in custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was being supported by specialist officers.