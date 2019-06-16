Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption The collision happened near the Royal Swan Public House in Blackwater

A man has died after being hit by a car in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to reports of a crash at about 02:24 BST on the A30 London Road, Blackwater, Hampshire, close to the to The Royal Swan pub.

The victim, from Blackwater, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and the next of kin has been informed. The force said the driver of the Ford C-Max was not injured.

It has called on witnesses who may have seen or talked to the man before the crash to come forward.