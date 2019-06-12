Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption James Frampton (left) and Michael Purkiss raided nine bookmakers in 15 days

Two men who robbed nine betting shops at knifepoint have each been jailed for 12 years.

James Frampton, 30, and Michael Purkiss, 55, stole £5,000 from bookies in Berkshire, Dorset and Hampshire over the course of 15 days in January.

A dagger recovered from the scene of one raid was a "unique Nazi SS knife", police said.

The pair, from Eastleigh, Hampshire, pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court to conspiracy to commit robbery.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Robberies in Romsey and Bitterne, Southampton, were caught on CCTV

No-one was injured in the raids in Hedge End, Holbury, Poole, Romsey, Southampton and Thatcham between 13 and 27 January.

Frampton threatened staff while Purkiss drove the getaway car, which belonged to his mother, police said.

The knife, with an SS motto etched into the blade, was recovered from a robbery at Ladbrokes in Thatcham and was forensically linked to both men.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption A "unique Nazi SS knife" was left at the scene of a robbery at Thatcham, Berkshire

Frampton, of Byron Road, and Purkiss, of Arthur Road, were arrested in a vehicle on 31 January.

Police said the raids had a "great impact" on threatened staff.

Det Con Ali Humby said: "The level of violence threatened and the weapons used by Frampton to scare staff in these premises must have been terrifying."