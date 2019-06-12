Boy critically injured in Portsmouth car park fall
- 12 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A boy is in a critical condition after falling from the roof of a multi-storey car park.
The boy, believed to be 12 or 13, fell from the NCP car park in Crasswell Street, Portsmouth at about 08:10 BST.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said the boy was treated at the scene and had sustained "life-threatening injuries".
He has been airlifted to Southampton hospital's major trauma unit for treatment.