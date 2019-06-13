Image copyright RSCPA Image caption Jet spent five days in woodland before being found in July last year

A man who left a dog for dead after shooting it in the head with an air rifle has been banned from keeping animals for ten years.

Simon Hancock, 37, dumped "horrendously injured" Lakeland terrier Jet in woodland last July.

It was five days until the stricken pet was found, ridden with thousands of fly eggs around his wounds.

Hancock, of Terrier Close, Hedge End, Southampton, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering.

Two-year-old Jet has since recovered.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The male lakeland terrior has since made a "very good recovery", the RSPCA said

The dog, which was dumped close to Hancock's home, was also found to have fly-strike - a potentially fatal condition caused by flies laying eggs on an animal.

Jet was found with thousands of fly eggs around the pellet holes, the RSPCA, which brought the prosecution, said.

During Tuesday's sentencing at Southampton Magistrates' Court, Hancock was also ordered to carry out 200 hours' community service and to pay more than £1,600 in costs.

"Jet was treated in a shockingly brutal manner, being shot in the head four times, then dumped while still alive but horrendously injured," RSPCA inspector Graham Hammond said.

"You cannot begin to imagine the suffering this dog went through during the five days he was left alone and injured.

He added the animal had since been re-homed and had made a "very good recovery", despite losing hearing in one ear because it had to have its ear canal removed.