Brockenhurst crash: Victim was 'beloved' former GP
A "loved and much-missed" GP, who retired last year, died when her car crashed with a lorry, her family has said.
Annie Baughan, 61, of Sway, Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A337 in Brockenhurst on Thursday.
The driver of the lorry, a 53-year-old man from Gloucestershire, was uninjured, police said.
Ms Baughan's family said the "beloved wife and mum" was a "huge part of community life in Sway and beyond".
She practised as a GP in New Milton under her maiden name, Dr Rutherford, relatives said in a statement.
Hampshire police has renewed an appeal for dashcam footage of Ms Baughan's Skoda Fabia or the lorry, which collided with each other shortly after 17:00 BST.