A fire-eater has suffered serious burns while performing at a talent show for NHS staff.

The health service worker was injured during a charity fundraiser at Winchester's Theatre Royal on Saturday.

She had just exhaled flames when her face appeared to catch fire, an audience member said.

The performer is being treated by Salisbury District Hospital's burns service, where her condition is described as stable.

The show, in aid of a new hospice for Winchester, was abandoned.

BBC freelance reporter Helen Down, who was in the audience, said the performer cried out as the flames took hold.

'Rushed to help'

"She turned away as it became clear it was not part of the act," she said.

"Someone backstage used a fire extinguisher to put it out quickly and medical staff in the audience and on stage rushed to help."

Ms Down said an organiser told the audience, which included children, that the performer had suffered "superficial burns".

The organiser said she wanted to carry on, but the show was being cancelled.

In a statement, the fire-eater's employer, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said she had suffered "serious burns".

It said: "A number of our clinicians were present at the time and able to help immediately.

"This was upsetting for everybody involved and we all wish our colleague a quick recovery."

The theatre said the fire-eater was able to walk out of the building to the ambulance.

Deryck Newland, from the theatre's trust, said: "Our team acted swiftly and deserve great credit for doing everything they could to manage the situation professionally and calmly."

The theatre had been hired by the NHS for the event, which was due to feature 12 performers from three Hampshire-based NHS trusts.