A man hoping to become the first person to fly solo around the world in an open-cockpit gyrocopter has reached the halfway point.

James Ketchell, 37, who started the voyage on 31 March from Popham Airfield in Hampshire is 70 days into his trip.

He has just crossed the Bering Strait to arrive in Nome, Alaska.

He will now fly across Canada, the USA and the Atlantic Ocean Greenland, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands before heading back to the UK.

Mr Ketchell's gyrocopter is similar to the one used in the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice and travels at 70 knots with a range of 700 miles.

He said: "It's so far been absolutely amazing. There have been some hairy moments recently travelling 500 miles over remote mountain terrain in Siberia.

"The freezing temperatures have also tested my resilience. A couple of days ago I was in the coldest place on earth. But the support from everyone has been incredible."

Image caption Mr Ketchell aims to visit a school in each country he flies over

The UK Scouting ambassador has been stopping at schools in Europe and Russia to give motivational talks and raise funds for two children's charities.

Mr Ketchell said: "This is all about trying to inspire others. I'm a normal lad who was a teenager with no motivation to do anything.

"Now I know anything can be achieved and I want to help other teenagers understand there are few barriers to realising your dreams."

His mission will see him cover 22,859 miles (36,787 km).

In 2007 Mr Ketchell was left with broken legs and a broken and dislocated ankle after a motorcycle accident.

But it gave him a new lease of life, and he went on to row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic, climb to the summit of Everest, and cycle around the world unaided.