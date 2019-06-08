Image copyright Melinda Peacock Image caption John Hayman said he was "flabbergasted" to be awarded the British Empire Medal

A 100-year-old retired judge who has "devoted time to make his village a better place" has been awarded a British Empire Medal.

John Hayman, from Alton, Hampshire, is the oldest recipient in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list.

He supported Binsted Village Hall for more than 30 years and "spurred stallholders on to greater efforts" at the village fete, his citation says.

Mr Hayman said he was "flabbergasted" to receive the award.

Image copyright Basingstoke and Alton Cardiac Rehab Image caption Mr Hayman is planning to spend 100 minutes on an exercise bicycle to raise funds for a cardiac rehab centre

His daughter, Melinda Peacock, who nominated him, said he was "a little tearful" at the news.

He worked for 40 years for organisations ranging from the Samaritans to Binsted Tennis and Croquet Club, Ms Peacock said.

The centenarian plans to complete 100 minutes on an exercise bicycle soon, to raise funds for Basingstoke and Alton Cardiac Rehab centre.

A keen sportsman, he said he only gave up playing tennis in his 90s when he became "ashamed" of having to serve under-arm.

Image caption Broadcaster Dan Snow who is appointed MBE said he was proud of popularizing history

Elsewhere in Hampshire, the broadcaster Dan Snow is appointed MBE for services to history.

The 40-year-old, who lives in Exbury, has played a prominent role in coverage of state occasions, including the recent D-Day commemoration in Portsmouth.

He said he was proud of popularising history and of finding his history material in use in schools.

Image copyright Lauren Shea Image caption Lauren Shea, 19, has been named as one of the top young female engineers in the UK

Among the youngest honours recipients is 19-year-old Lauren Shea from Alton.

She is awarded the British Empire Medal for services to promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to young people.

She said: "I feel too young, I can't believe it to be honest."

As a schoolgirl, she was named by the Women's Engineering Society as one of the top 50 young female engineers in the UK.

Ms Shea, who is studying mechanical engineering at Cardiff University, said she was considering a career in Formula One.