Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the boy was crossing the A27 Southampton Road in Titchfield

An 11-year-old boy died when he was hit by two cars on a dual carriageway in Hampshire.

The crash, involving a Vauxhall Mokka and a VW Golf, happened as he crossed the A27 Southampton Road, Titchfield, shortly before 16:30 BST on Monday.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said they were working to establish the exact circumstances of what happened and have appealed for witnesses.

Specialist officers are supporting the boy's family.