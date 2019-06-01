Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A27 near Argos in Titchfield

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Hampshire say their world has "changed forever".

Tim Ford, 40, died when his Honda bike collided with a car on the A27 in Titchfield on Friday 24 May.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

A family tribute released through police said Mr Ford, from Fareham, was taken "in a blink of an eye".

It said he was "famed in the family for his Frank Spencer impressions and impromptu karaoke singing".

Police said the crash happened near Argos just before 18:00 BST.

The arrested man has been released while investigations continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.