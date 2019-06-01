Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Bishop's Waltham stabbing: Man in 50s suffers chest wound

  • 1 June 2019

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the chest in Hampshire.

The man in his 50s was attacked in Battery Hill, Bishop's Waltham, on Friday at about 22:30 BST.

His condition is described as stable and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

A 17-year-old boy from Chandler's Ford and an 18-year-old man from Bishop's Waltham have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They remain in custody.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information.

