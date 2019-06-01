Bishop's Waltham stabbing: Man in 50s suffers chest wound
Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the chest in Hampshire.
The man in his 50s was attacked in Battery Hill, Bishop's Waltham, on Friday at about 22:30 BST.
His condition is described as stable and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.
A 17-year-old boy from Chandler's Ford and an 18-year-old man from Bishop's Waltham have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
They remain in custody.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information.