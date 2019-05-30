Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man, 72, dies in Ringwood bungalow fire

  • 30 May 2019
Kingsfield, Ringwood Image copyright Google
Image caption The blaze at a bungalow in Kingsfield, Ringwood, broke out at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday

A 72-year-old man has died in a bungalow fire.

Crews from Hampshire, Dorset and Wiltshire attended the property in Kingsfield, Ringwood after the blaze broke out at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service.

Firefighters are investigating how the blaze, in the bungalow's lounge, started.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites