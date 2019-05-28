Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Joseph Watts' family said he was a "dedicated father, loving partner, son and brother"

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash on the M27 have said he was a father who "lived life to the full".

Joseph Watts, 26, died when his Honda collided with a car at junction 9, Park Gate, at 22:20 BST on 20 May.

His family said Mr Watts, from Lee, near Romsey, was a "dedicated father, loving partner, son and brother" who always had "a smile on his face".

Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

The family tribute said: "He loved nature, adventure, travelling, fatherhood, and was passionate about his career as a groundsman.

"While his life was tragically cut short, he lived it to the full and will be missed dearly by all the lives that he impacted."