The former head of a charity for people with disabilities has denied removing £250,000 from the group's pension fund.

Patrick McLarry, 70, pleaded not guilty at Winchester Crown Court to a charge of defrauding Yateley Industries in Hampshire.

His wife, Sandra McLarry, 59, entered not guilty pleas to four charges of money laundering.

The couple, from Bere Alston, Devon, were bailed to appear at Salisbury Crown Court for trial on 11 November.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between April 2011 and September 2013 when Mr McLarry was the charity's chairman and chief executive, as well as a director of the pension scheme's corporate trustee.

His wife was the secretary of the charity's board.

The prosecution has been brought by The Pensions Regulator, the government watchdog for workplace pension schemes.