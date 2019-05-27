Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A27 near Argos in Titchfield

A man has been arrested over the death of a motorcyclist in a crash in Hampshire.

A 40-year-old man, from Fareham, died when a bike and car collided on the A27 in Titchfield, near Fareham, just before 18:00 BST on Friday.

A 47-year-old man, from Gosport, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

Police said he had been released while investigations continue.

Witnesses who saw the crash near the Argos store have been urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.