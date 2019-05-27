Portsmouth cat slap suspect, 15, arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a video showing a cat being hit in Portsmouth was shared online.
Tens of thousands of people shared the clip showing a boy putting his hand out to a ginger cat on a wall before apparently taking a swipe at its head.
Hampshire Constabulary said: "We're aware of a video on social media which shows a cat being hit in Portsmouth.
"Officers have now arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006."
The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.