Image copyright Twitter Image caption The video was shared widely on social media

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a video showing a cat being hit in Portsmouth was shared online.

Tens of thousands of people shared the clip showing a boy putting his hand out to a ginger cat on a wall before apparently taking a swipe at its head.

Hampshire Constabulary said: "We're aware of a video on social media which shows a cat being hit in Portsmouth.

"Officers have now arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006."

The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.