Southampton level crossing death: Woman hit by train
- 25 May 2019
A woman has died when she was hit by a train on a level crossing.
Police and paramedics were called to Bone Mill level crossing off Test Lane in Southampton just before 22:00 BST on Friday.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the woman died at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.
No further details will be released until the woman's next of kin have been notified, BTP added.