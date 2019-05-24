Image copyright Steve Dymond/Facebook Image caption The pre-recorded episode Mr Dymond took part in was based on the subject of infidelity

The former partner of a man found dead after filming an episode of the Jeremy Kyle Show says she has been targeted by internet trolls.

Steve Dymond, 63, was discovered at his home in Portsmouth days after taking a lie-detector test on the ITV programme.

His ex-partner Jane Callaghan, 48, from Gosport, told The News she was being blamed for his death in comments she has received online.

The programme was axed following Mr Dymond's death earlier this month.

Ms Callaghan said she had received hundreds of comments on social media, many of them abusive.

She said: "They are making out like I am the bad person. I have done nothing wrong.

"He cheated on me and I was completely in the dark about everything else he had done.

"He was a monster but he doesn't deserve this now and neither do I. I cared about him and he loved me."

Empty morphine packets were found next to Mr Dymond's body on 9 May, an inquest heard on Wednesday.

The construction worker had told his landlady the TV show recording, which he hoped would save his relationship with Ms Callaghan, "didn't go well", the inquest heard.

He took the lie-detector test to show he had not been cheating on her, the hearing was told.

Det Sgt Marcus Mills told the Portsmouth coroner that the death was a suspected suicide.

The inquest was adjourned until 21 November.

Lie-detector tests were a regular fixture on the Jeremy Kyle Show, which often featured disputes between partners and family members.

Watchdog Ofcom has said it will look at the use of lie-detectors on TV shows and MPs have announced an inquiry into reality TV.