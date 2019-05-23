Image copyright University of Winchester Image caption The university is planning to cut between 30 and 40 full-time equivalent posts

Five days of planned strike action by college staff has been called off after the University of Winchester confirmed it had ruled out compulsory job losses.

Staff had planned to walk out on 28 and 29 May and from 3 to 5 June.

The University and College Union (UCU) said 80% of members voted for strike action after being told 55 posts needed to be cut.

The university said "the necessary savings" had now been secured through a voluntary severance scheme.

It said it planned to cut between 30 and 40 full-time equivalent posts.

Staff have also agreed to cancel "action short of a strike", due to start on 30 May, which would have involved them boycotting open days and refusing to cover absences.

The UCU said the university had earlier set out plans to cut 55 jobs, including 48 academic and research posts, citing the rising cost of staff pensions for the decision.