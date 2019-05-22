Image copyright Steve Dymond/Facebook Image caption The pre-recorded episode Mr Dymond took part in was based on the subject of infidelity

A guest who was found dead following a recording of The Jeremy Kyle Show was found with empty packets of morphine, an inquest has heard.

Steven Dymond, 63, was discovered at his home in Portsmouth on 9 May, days after reportedly taking a lie-detector test on the ITV daytime programme.

He had split from his fiancée before the show - the programme was permanently axed soon after.

The inquest at Portsmouth Coroner's Court was adjourned to a later date.

The pre-recorded episode Mr Dymond took part in on the talk show was based on the subject of infidelity.

Det Sgt Marcus Mills told the hearing Mr Dymond's body was found in a room he was renting following the break-up of a relationship by his landlady.

He had told her he was going on the show hoping a lie-detector test would "get the relationship sorted."

But he later told her "things didn't go well on the show".

Days later the concerned landlady found Mr Dymond's body on his bed - nearby were empty packets of morphine and sleeping tablets, and letters to his son and estranged girlfriend.

He died a week after it was filmed and results of a post mortem examination are still awaited.

Lie detectors were a regular fixture on the programme, which often featured disputes between partners and family members.

Mr Kyle has said he is "utterly devastated by the recent events".

MPs have launched an inquiry into reality TV and watchdog Ofcom has said it will look at the use of lie-detector tests on TV shows.

Following the death of Mr Dymond, Ofcom asked ITV to give it information within five working days.