Image copyright Cancer Research UK Image caption Operation

This is thought to be the first time an operation to remove a tumour has been filmed in 360 degrees.

The surgery was filmed by Cancer Research UK to highlight a £1.4m ground-breaking research project into oesophageal cancer, one of the most difficult to detect and therefore difficult to treat cancers.

Click or tap here to watch the 360 film on YouTube.

To watch 360 video, you will need the latest version of Chrome, Opera, Firefox or Internet Explorer on your computer.

On mobile - you will need to open the video in the latest version of the YouTube app for Android or iOS.

The operation at Southampton General Hospital was carried out by Professor Tim Underwood who is currently undertaking the research.

Janet Jenkins, 65, from north Hampshire, had the 8-hour operation in late March. The charity filmed the day to highlight the work that is being carried out into cancer research.