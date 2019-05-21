Motorcyclist dies in M27 Park Gate collision with car
- 21 May 2019
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car on the M27 in Hampshire.
The collision happened on the westbound carriageway of the motorway at junction 9, Park Gate at about 22:20 BST on Monday.
The rider, who has not been formally identified, died at the scene. Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
The westbound carriageway was closed overnight and reopened shortly after 05:00.