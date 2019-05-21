Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the M27 westbound at junction 9

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car on the M27 in Hampshire.

The collision happened on the westbound carriageway of the motorway at junction 9, Park Gate at about 22:20 BST on Monday.

The rider, who has not been formally identified, died at the scene. Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The westbound carriageway was closed overnight and reopened shortly after 05:00.