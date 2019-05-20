Cash machine stolen in Blashford Shell garage ram raid
- 20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A mechanical digger has been used to rip a cash machine from the wall of a filling station in Hampshire.
The raid happened at the Shell garage and Budgens store at Windmill Service Station in Blashford, north of Ringwood, shortly before 02:30 BST
Significant damage was caused to the building and the forecourt remains taped off.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time to get in touch.