Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Cash machine stolen in Blashford Shell garage ram raid

  • 20 May 2019
Windmill Service Station in Blashford Image copyright Google
Image caption Significant damage has been caused to the building, police said

A mechanical digger has been used to rip a cash machine from the wall of a filling station in Hampshire.

The raid happened at the Shell garage and Budgens store at Windmill Service Station in Blashford, north of Ringwood, shortly before 02:30 BST

Significant damage was caused to the building and the forecourt remains taped off.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time to get in touch.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites