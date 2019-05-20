Image copyright Google Image caption Significant damage has been caused to the building, police said

A mechanical digger has been used to rip a cash machine from the wall of a filling station in Hampshire.

The raid happened at the Shell garage and Budgens store at Windmill Service Station in Blashford, north of Ringwood, shortly before 02:30 BST

Significant damage was caused to the building and the forecourt remains taped off.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time to get in touch.