Light aircraft in New Forest emergency landing
- 20 May 2019
A light aircraft had to make an emergency landing in the New Forest after getting into difficulty.
The single-seater Team Mini-Max came down on healthland off Roger Penny Way in Godshill, near Fordingbridge, shortly after 10:00 BST on Sunday.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the pilot was uninjured.
After making the scene safe, firefighters dragged the fuselage by hand to a nearby car park. An investigation is under way.