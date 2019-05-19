Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption WW2 sea mine destroyed

A sea mine has been detonated after being picked up in a fishing net off the coast of the Isle of Wight.

The 7ft (2.1m) device, dating back to World War Two, was caught by a vessel about one mile (1.6km) off the Needles at 08:00 BST on Saturday, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

The Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, based in Portsmouth, destroyed it at 10:51 on Sunday.

Warning broadcasts were issued to nearby vessels during the operation.

The Needles Coastguard Rescue Team also attended to ensure public safety, while divers placed the mine back on the sea bed and then blew it up.

According to the Ministry of Defence, it contained about 2000lb of explosives.

Duty controller Piers Stanbury said: "This is most likely an old German wartime sea mine."