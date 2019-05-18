Image copyright PA Image caption Pte Robert Johns died in France in July 1944, aged 16

One of the youngest soldiers killed in World War Two has been honoured with a plaque in the street where he lived.

Pte Robert Johns, who served with the Parachute Regiment, died in France in July 1944 aged 16.

The plaque has been placed outside his former home in Jervis Road, Stamshaw, Portsmouth.

It the first of 119 plaques being put up by the city council to honour troops from the city who died between D-Day and the end of the Battle of Normandy.

Pte Johns, who ran away from home at the age of 14 and lied about his age to join up, was shot dead by a sniper.

He is buried at Ranville War Cemetery, Normandy.

Image copyright PA Image caption Robert Johns lived on Jervis Road in Portsmouth

Jenny Ward, the niece of Pte Johns, who attended the unveiling of the plaque, said: "I am so moved to think that 75 years later Bob has been remembered, and feel certain my grandparents would have been so proud that their dear son is being honoured this way by their hometown of Portsmouth."

The authority said the remaining plaques would be put up over the next week as near to the servicemen's former homes as possible.

Those being honoured served with one of the three armed services or the Merchant Navy.

Portsmouth will be hosting a national commemorative event next month marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which is to be attended by US President Donald Trump and the Queen.