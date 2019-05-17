Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Portsmouth v Sunderland: Man charged over Twitter threats

  • 17 May 2019
Fratton Park Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Enhanced security checks were carried out before the Portsmouth v Sunderland game at Fratton Park

A man has been charged after threats were made to football fans on social media.

Tweets appeared about attacking fans at the League One play-off semi-final between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Fratton Park on Thursday.

North Yorkshire Police said Kieron Richardson, 22, from Northallerton, North Yorkshire, had been charged with making threats to kill.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on 7 June.

