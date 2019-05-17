Portsmouth v Sunderland: Man charged over Twitter threats
- 17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after threats were made to football fans on social media.
Tweets appeared about attacking fans at the League One play-off semi-final between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Fratton Park on Thursday.
North Yorkshire Police said Kieron Richardson, 22, from Northallerton, North Yorkshire, had been charged with making threats to kill.
He is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on 7 June.