Image copyright Google Image caption The child was injured in Tennyson Crescent in Waterlooville

A child has suffered a broken arm and facial injuries in a dog attack.

It happened in Tennyson Crescent, Waterlooville, between 16:00 and 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

A man, 40 from Waterlooville, was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

A woman, 27 from Hayling Island, was arrested on suspicion of assault, ill treatment, neglect or abandoning a child to cause unnecessary suffering.

Hampshire Constabulary has not revealed the age or gender of the child.

It said they sustained two fractures to the arm and lacerations to the face and neck.

Officers are conducting house-to-house inquiries.