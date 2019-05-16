Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The man was said to be anywhere between 30 and 70 years old

Police have released a reconstructed facial image in the hope of identifying a man whose body lay in a disused farm building for more than a year.

The remains were found in the barn near Micheldever, Hampshire, in December 2017, by police investigating an unrelated burglary.

Officers said the man - who had apparently been sleeping rough - was aged anywhere between 30 and 70.

Police are treating the death as unexplained but not suspicious.

Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption The man was found in a disused barn in Bazeley Copse Lane

There were no signs the man, whose body was found in the barn in Bazeley Copse Lane, had been attacked or restrained, detectives said.

DNA tests, fingerprint analysis, dental examinations and missing persons records have failed to identify him.

Det Con Clare Hughes said: "We believe that the man was possibly following the railway line to walk to or from Winchester."

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption A Winchester street atlas with handwriting was found in the barn

The man was described as white, about 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall, with short, brown hair and a narrow face with an overbite.

He was wearing a dark woolly hat, a blue fleece jacket, tracksuit bottoms and size 10 Wellington boots.

Items found with him included a sleeping bag, a rucksack, a Sony Walkman, a Martina Cole novel and a Winchester street atlas with handwriting.

The facial image was produced by the Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification at the University of Dundee.