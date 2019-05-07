Image caption A pursuit involving the police helicopter ended in Surrey with the arrest of three suspects

Three people have been arrested after a JCB was used to drag a cashpoint out of the front wall of a supermarket in Hampshire.

The construction vehicle was abandoned in the middle of the road following the ram raid at Co-Op in Headley Road, Liphook, at about 02:20 BST.

A pursuit involving the police helicopter ended in neighbouring Surrey with the arrest of three men.

Headley Road remained closed until Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the arrested men, aged 46 and 29, are from Guildford in Surrey. The third, aged 33, has no fixed address.

All remain in custody.