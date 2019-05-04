Ex-Southampton footballer fails to resume Ironman challenge
An ex-Premier League footballer who tried to resume his bid to complete seven Ironman triathlons in seven days has again had to pull out.
Francis Benali managed just a few lengths in the swimming pool in Farnborough on the penultimate day of his IronFran challenge.
His team said his sports therapist told him to pull out on medical grounds.
The 50-year-old hopes to resume the charity fundraising feat on Sunday at the Southampton Marathon.
Since Monday he has swam 10 miles (15km), cycled 448 miles (721km) and run four marathons, raising more than £800,000 of his £1m target for Cancer Research UK.
The former Southampton FC captain finished his fourth marathon at 22:00 BST on Thursday after an "agonising" day and was unable to start the fifth day of the challenge on Friday.
The ex-player's family and support team are continuing to swim, cycle and run and he will be following them on the road in a support vehicle to cheer them on, his team said.
They have started the 112-mile cycle ride from Surrey towards Southampton and professor Tim Underwood, from Cancer Research UK's Southampton centre and head of cancer sciences at the city's university, will be doing the ride on Mr Benali's behalf.
"Franny is completely devastated but has accepted that he must follow the expert advice he has been given," a spokesperson for IronFran said.
"He has been overwhelmed by the incredible efforts of the many people who have turned out to join his support team in swimming, cycling and running on his behalf."
In 2016, the former defender ran and cycled 1,000 miles (1,600 km) in two weeks, visiting every Premier League and Championship stadium.