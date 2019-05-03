Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Stuart Eager was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault

A former solicitor has been jailed for four years for sexually abusing a boy in the 1980s.

Stuart Eager, 70, assaulted the boy, who was aged 11 or 12 at the time, on three separate occasions in Havant, Hampshire.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Eager, who denied the allegations, allowed the victim to sit on his lap and steer his car while carrying out the assaults.

Eager, from Swindon, was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

He was convicted by a unanimous jury verdict of three counts of indecent assault.

'Shocking and depraved'

Det Sgt Julia Nicol, who led the investigation, said: "The horrific manipulation and abuse perpetrated by Eager has had a significant impact on this young boy's life.

"He was only 11 or 12 at the time of these offences, which makes them all the more shocking and depraved.

"The boy, now a grown man, harboured this secret for decades, during which he struggled to cope with life and school, his identity, and suffered terribly with his mental health.

"His childhood was stolen from him, and his adult life was spent trying to come to terms with the trauma."

Former law firm partner Eager, of Lady Lane, was in his 30s when the abuse took place.