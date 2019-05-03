Image caption Stephen Dure, also known as Stevie Trap, was jailed in September

A self-styled paedophile hunter has said his channel has been permanently banned by YouTube.

Stephen Dure, who is also known as Stevie Trap, previously posted videos of himself confronting alleged sexual offenders in Hampshire.

He said he has been prohibited from ever owning or using a YouTube account.

The website said the channel had been terminated because of "multiple or severe violations" of policies against bullying and harassment.

Previously, YouTube said it made a "mistake" when it deleted the account in April.

Mr Dure, from Southampton, said the channel had been deleted and reinstated three times in the past.

He said: "I don't know what YouTube's problem is but I'm actually disgusted by the way they're treating me."

The campaigner said he was moving forward with plans to create his own website.

In a statement, YouTube said: "We terminate the accounts of repeat offenders."

In September, Mr Dure was jailed for 15 weeks for falsely accusing a man of grooming teenagers.

His wrongly-accused victim said he had been sacked and his home had been attacked as a result.

Mr Dure appeared in a BBC Inside Out programme in 2017, when he explained how he posed as children on the internet to "trap" sex offenders.

His YouTube and Facebook pages have shown videos of him making citizen's arrests after arranging meetings with suspects.

The TRAP Community Facebook page has more than 240,000 followers.