Image copyright Liberal Democrats Image caption The Lib Dems celebrated taking control of Winchester for the first time since 2003

The Liberal Democrats have taken control of Winchester City Council from the Conservatives.

The Tories were defending a majority of one but lost six seats to the Lib Dems who won back control of the authority for the first time since 2003.

Leader of the Conservative group, Caroline Horrill, called on national politicians to "come together and agree a deal" over Brexit.

The Lib Dems also became the largest party on Portsmouth City Council.

In Winchester, which voted to remain in the 2016 EU referendum, a third of the seats were up for election.

Mrs Horrill said: "It was the national picture that was frustrating residents. We're a 60-40 remain area and they're frustrated with all politicians who have failed to bring about a conclusion to the Brexit deal."

In Portsmouth, the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats went into the election both holding 17 seats, with the Labour Party supporting a Lib Dem-led administration.

The Lib Dems gained two seats, Labour gained one and the Conservatives lost three - leaving no party in overall control.

The Conservatives retained control in Havant and Labour kept control of Southampton City Council, gaining two seats overall.

The Lib Dems also kept control of its stronghold of Eastleigh, and gained 11 seats in the New Forest where the Conservatives retained control.