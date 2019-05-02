Image copyright Solent News & Photo Agency Image caption Bob Higgins denies molesting 24 boys

A football coach has told his abuse retrial that he incorrectly admitted becoming physically aroused while massaging naked boys.

Bob Higgins is accused of molesting 24 boys, mostly Southampton and Peterborough youth players, between 1971 and 1996. He denies the charges.

In his 2018 trial, Mr Higgins said he "might" have become aroused.

But he told his retrial he only said that as he had felt "under a lot of pressure" from the barrister.

He denies 51 counts of indecent assault between 1971 and 1996

He denies 51 counts of indecent assault.

Under cross-examination, Mr Higgins was read a transcript of his evidence from last year's trial in which he said he "might" have become aroused while massaging boys.

Bournemouth Crown Court has previously heard that Mr Higgins was inspired to give trainees soap water massages after watching a programme about former England manager Don Revie.

Mr Higgins, 66, told the retrial that he had never become aroused while massaging boys.

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, asked the defendant why he had changed his version of events.

"I was under a lot of pressure at the last trial, the first trial, with everything bombarded at me," Mr Higgins said.

Image caption Mr Higgins is being retried at Bournemouth Crown Court

Mr Higgins added that he had said he "might" have got aroused and that this was different from admitting he had.

Addressing Mr Feest, who was also the prosecutor in the first trial, the defendant said: "I think you had convinced me that by the end of speaking to me - that I came up with the other answers."

Mr Feest put it to Mr Higgins that the reason he had changed his evidence was because he now "realised the importance" of what he had said.

"Are you trying to avoid accepting that you were turned on by touching naked children?" Mr Feest asked.

"I'm not avoiding it because I wasn't," Mr Higgins replied.

Earlier, Mr Higgins told jurors he had seen boys become physically aroused while he was massaging them but that he "just carried on" because he had "a lot to get through".

He added that it was "up to the boys" if they wanted to wear shorts or not during the massages.

The trial continues.