Image caption The lecturer was found dead at his home in Southcroft Road, Gosport

A teenager has pleaded guilty to killing a university lecturer using electric drills, hammers and knives.

Dr Barry Hounsome, 54, was attacked in his home at Southcroft Road, Gosport, in October.

He suffered "catastrophic" head injuries as well as at least 35 stab and slash wounds, Winchester Crown Court heard.

The 17-year-old boy, from Gosport, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced later.

'Pressured by voice'

Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, said the killer, who was 16 at the time, donned a stab vest and goggles before attacking Dr Hounsome on 29 October.

The victim died from multiple injuries to his head and torso after a "prolonged struggle".

The teen messaged a friend that day saying he had "done something terrible" after being "pressured" by a voice.

He later called the police, saying voices had made him kill the lecturer.

Ms Maylin said: "All he could recall was Barry saying 'why?' and he was saying 'sorry'."

She said the police later found "extreme graphic images of killings" on his phone and videos apologising to his family.

'Hallucinations'

Detectives found the teenager had bought ammonia and a claw hammer, which were also said to used in the attack.

Ms Maylin said the plea of diminished responsibility had been accepted because of a diagnosis of "psychosis and/or schizophrenia".

Dr Simon Hill, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, told the court the teenager had been suffering from "command auditory hallucinations" but not told anyone.

"Nobody knew that this offence was about to happen or could see that his mental state had declined," he said.

Dr Hounsome had worked for Southampton and Bangor universities and carried out research into dementia and Parkinson's disease.