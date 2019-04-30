Image caption Mitie Security workers have already carried out two strikes outside Southampton General Hospital

A third day of strike action by hospital security staff at Southampton General Hospital has been called off.

The 21 security workers were due to walk out on Friday in a dispute over safety, pay and sick leave conditions.

The Unite union said the strike had been suspended while its members voted on new proposals after negotiations with employer Mitie Security Ltd.

Security staff previously carried out two days of strike action on 5 and 19 April.

They voted for a series of walkouts over pay, what they claim is a lack of protective equipment, and inadequate payments for staff injured at work.

The union has claimed the staff are regularly attacked by members of the public in the A&E department. The strike ballot will close on 17 May.

Both Mitie Security and University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust have been approached for comment.