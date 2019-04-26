Image caption Riboleau in Ryde is one of three day centres at risk

Plans to close three mental health day centres on the Isle of Wight could risk people taking their own lives, campaigners have warned.

Under council proposals, centres in Cowes, Ryde and Freshwater would close and one staff member would be made redundant.

Users of the facilities have called them "a lifeline".

Isle of Wight Council said the centres were under-used and "more personalised" care could be provided.

Parklands in Cowes, Riboleau in Ryde and West Wight Day Services in Freshwater could be closed to save £145,000, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

They provide drop-in support for 112 people with a range of mental health difficulties.

George Brewer said attending the centre in Riboleau "literally saved me from suicide".

"I was at such a low point. This place provides unique support where people can feel safe, secure and be free to express themselves.

"At a time when the government are talking about spending more on mental health, this is just appalling."

'Help is needed'

Mark Chiverton of Unison called the plans "counter-productive and damaging".

"Those people are very isolated, grappling with a range of serious mental health issues.

"They need this help and without it they might be driven to despair and even potential suicide."

The council said most users were attending the centres just once a week and mental health services were being "reconfigured".

"Funds have been kept back to ensure, for those people who continue to need mental health day services, they can be provided in a more personalised way - for example, by using personal assistants," a spokesman said.

Director of adult social care Dr Carol Tozer said the "cold, hard fact" was that financial savings were needed.

"We will approach these people carefully and I am very keen no one should give them cause for undue alarm," she said.