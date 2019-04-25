Image copyright Google Image caption The car came to rest in a field beside the B3404

Two men were killed when the car they were in hit a tree in Hampshire.

Police were called at 06:30 BST to the B3404 Alresford Road near Winchester, where they found the vehicle in a field.

The men, aged in their 20s and from the Alton area, died as a result of the crash, police said.

The road was closed for more than seven hours between the Percy Hobbs roundabout and the entrance to St Swithun's School.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to the crash or who saw the vehicle driving beforehand to contact them.