Image copyright Family handout Image caption Thomas High's two young sons were "heartbroken", his family said

The family of a man who may have remained undiscovered an hour after crashing his car have said they are "heartbroken".

Thomas High, 29, from Tongham, Surrey, was pronounced dead at the scene in North Camp, Hampshire on 17 April.

Police were called to the crash on the A331 at 00:20 BST but said it "could have happened much earlier".

In a statement, Mr High's family said: "He leaves behind a heartbroken family including his two young sons."

Image copyright Google Image caption The 29-year-old was found dead by the A331 near North Camp in Farnborough on 17 April

Police said Mr High, of Poyle Road, had been driving a Peugeot 206 which left the northbound carriageway and crashed into trees.

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle on the road between 23:00 and 23:30 on 16 April to come forward.