Image copyright Family photo Image caption Perry Cardy died two days after the attack in the Bittern pub in Southampton

A 52-year-old man has died after he was attacked in a pub on Good Friday.

Perry Cardy suffered a serious head injury in the Bittern pub, on Thornhill Park Road, Southampton, at about 21:50 BST.

He was taken to the general hospital but died on Sunday.

Hampshire Constabulary said two men, aged 27 and 39, have been arrested in connection with the attack and urged anyone with information to get in touch.