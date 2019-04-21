Image copyright Google Image caption There have been no arrests over the attack, which began in Tangiers Road and moved on to Lynton Grove

A 31-year-old man has been stabbed twice in Portsmouth.

He was first attacked at about 22:30 BST on Saturday near the Co-op in Tangiers Road and then again a short time later in Lynton Grove.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

No-one has been arrested and Hampshire Constabulary has urged anyone who witnessed the attack to contact the force.