Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption David Nurse was found dead with the unregistered pistol in his hand

An elderly man shot himself two days after a 999 call which warned he might have a gun, an inquest has heard.

The body of David Nurse, 77, was found by a community nurse at his home in Gurnard, Isle of Wight, on 1 February 2018.

Police were not informed of the firearms risk, which was a "massive failure" and put Mr Nurse's visitors at risk of being shot, Coroner Caroline Sumeray said.

She recorded a verdict of suicide.

Police were called at 09:16 GMT to the bungalow in Marsh Road.

The former musician, who was close friends with John Lennon, was found dead with an unregistered pistol in his hand.

Two days earlier he had refused a food delivery, telling the driver he had taken "suicide pills" and would shoot himself and anyone who tried to intervene, the inquest heard.

His landlady, Kuki Waterstone, dialled 999 that day, reporting the firearm threat.

The call handler said she "spoke to somebody" and "made them aware" but could not remember who she told.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Mr Nurse's bungalow on 1 February 2018

Control room supervisor Michelle Cassell said she was "not aware" of receiving the information.

Ms Sumeray said the call handler had paused the 999 call and "in all likelihood, she did go and speak to somebody else".

She said Mr Nurse was depressed about his failing health and had called an ambulance 200 times to make him cups of tea or escort him to the toilet.

Outside the hearing, Ms Waterstone's husband, Nigel Harley, said John Lennon had been best man at Mr Nurse's wedding and that he had found a picture of the pair taken on the big day.