Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the Forest Road near Newport

Nineteen people have been injured in a crash involving a double-decker bus and two cars.

Police were called to the A3054 Forest Road near Newport, Isle of Wight, at about 13:00 BST.

Five fire crews helped to free three people from one of the cars in addition to the bus driver.

St Mary's Hospital in Newport has called in extra staff to deal with the casualties, while four patients have been airlifted to the mainland.

A spokeswoman for Isle of Wight NHS Trust said: "A major incident was declared at 13.51 today after a serious road traffic incident took place on Forest Road, Newport, involving two cars and a bus.

"The Isle of Wight NHS Trust can confirm that four people have been airlifted to mainland hospitals and currently 15 patients have been brought into St Mary's Hospital."