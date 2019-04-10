Image caption Bob Higgins denies 51 counts of indecent assault

A trainee footballer allegedly abused by his coach wrote letters as a teenager praising the defendant because he was "besotted" with him, a court heard.

Former Southampton youth player Dean Radford told jurors he was 14 or 15 when he was molested by Bob Higgins.

Mr Radford, now 48, said as a child he had "idolised" Mr Higgins and would have "done anything for him".

Mr Higgins, 66, denies 51 counts of indecent assault at his retrial.

Mr Radford was giving evidence as a character witness because Mr Higgins was found not guilty of abusing him at a separate trial in the early-1990s.

Bournemouth Crown Court heard Mr Radford was abused at Mr Higgins' home and in his car, as well as at a training camp.

Image caption Dean Radford waived his right to anonymity

Under cross-examination Mr Radford, who has waived his right to anonymity, acknowledged he had written letters as a teenager praising the defendant.

Alistair MacDonald QC, defending, asked Mr Radford why he would have spoken so highly of Mr Higgins if he had really been abused.

"Because I was besotted by him," Mr Radford said.

"He brainwashed me.

"That's not a normal letter for a child to write for a man."

He added that Mr Higgins was a "manipulator" and "controlled my emotions".

Mr Higgins is accused of sexually touching 24 boys, mostly Southampton and Peterborough United youth players, between 1971 and 1996.

The trial continues.