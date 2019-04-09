Image copyright Google Image caption Other patients have died in similar incidents elsewhere in England

A hospital patient was put at risk of severe harm or death when they were connected to an airflow meter instead of oxygen.

The mistake happened as the patient was being moved between wards at St Mary's Hospital, Isle of Wight, last month.

It was immediately corrected by another staff member and the patient was not harmed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

In the last five years, two people have died in similar incidents in England.

The mistake was classed as a "never event" - a serious, entirely preventable incident that should never have happened.

Medical air is used to help convert medication into an aerosol and is used in the treatment of respiratory diseases.

The National Reporting and Learning System - a database of patient safety incident reports - has logged more than 200 similar incidents in England since 2013 resulting in moderate or no harm, but two patients died and two others were severely harmed.

Last month's incident is the first "never event" on the Isle of Wight in three years.