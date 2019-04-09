A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Hampshire.

It happened on the A27 Salisbury Road in Sherfield English on Sunday afternoon.

A Mini and a Honda motorbike, both travelling in the direction of Whiteparish, collided at 15:15 BST.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from West Dean, Wiltshire, died at the scene. His family has been informed. No-one else was injured. Police are appealing for witnesses.