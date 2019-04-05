Image caption Security staff said over the past three years they had suffered broken ribs, noses and fingers, had needle stick injuries and been strangled and spat at

Security staff at Southampton General Hospital's A&E department have begun a 24-hour strike in a dispute over safety, pay and sick leave conditions.

Employees of Mitie Security have walked out over what they claim is a lack of protective equipment and inadequate payments for staff injured at work.

Union Unite said 21 members also began an overtime ban and planned a further seven strikes in April, May, and June.

Talks with conciliation service Acas broke down last week.

The union said staff were regularly being attacked by members of the public, either under the influence of drink or drugs, or with mental health problems.

'Strangled and scratched'

It has called for personal protection gear such as stab vests and safety restraints, six months' full-pay followed by six months' half-pay for all sickness absences and "transparent investigations" into any attacks.

Image caption Scott Kemp, regional Unite officer, said staff only got two weeks' full pay and then two weeks' half-pay if an investigation found they were injured at work

A security guard at the hospital, who did not want to be named, told the BBC: "We've been punched in the face, we've been kicked, we've been stomped on, we've been strangled, scratched. We've had people spit in our eye. Other guards I've seen have had broken ribs.

"My concern is not if, but when, is one of us going to get stabbed because of the level of violence happening on a week to week, day to day, basis at the moment?"

Scott Kemp, regional Unite officer, said although Mitie was prepared to look at stab vests it had not agreed a timescale for their introduction and there was "no guarantee" they would be approved by the trust.

A spokesperson for University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust said: "We have been reassured by the measures taken by Mitie to maintain its security service across our hospitals over the course of strike action and hope that Mitie and Unite can continue to work together to resolve this dispute as quickly as possible."

Mitie said "adequate cover" would be maintained during the strike.

Further 24-hour strikes will be held on 19 April and 24 May. There will also be a 48-hour stoppage starting on 3 May and a 72-hour strike on 7 June.